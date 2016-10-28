"Members of the horse nation herded around 100 buffalo from the west and southwest of the Cannonball Ranch onto the the DAPL easement. One rider was reportedly hit with up to four rubber bullets his horse was reported to be hit in the legs by live rounds. Another horse was shot and did not survive."
Police from 5 States Escalate Violence, Shoot Horses to Clear 1851 Treaty Camp
