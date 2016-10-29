Newsvine

Foy-49

About SMILE when you say that! Articles: 0 Seeds: 24 Comments: 1270 Since: May 2010

Sanders in Open Letter to President Obama: Take a Bold Stand Against DAPL - ICTMN.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Foy-49 View Original Article: Indian Country Today Media Network.com
Seeded on Sat Oct 29, 2016 6:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 The first priority must be protecting the safety of the peaceful protesters. That is why I urge you to direct the Department of Justice to send observers to protect the protestors’ First Amendment rights to protest the pipeline. I also urge you to request that North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple remove the National Guard from the camp, as the military presence only threatens to inflame an already tense situation even more. Lastly, I urge you to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to stop construction within a mile between Highway 1806 and the Missouri River to help reduce tension.

Read more at http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/2016/10/28/sanders-open-letter-president-obama-take-bold-stand-against-dapl-166265

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor